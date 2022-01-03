Jersey City Man, 64, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Stepdaughter: Prosecutor

A 64-year-old Jersey City man was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted his teen stepdaughter, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified out of respect for the 17-year-old victim, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 28 on charges relating to the Feb. 20 crime, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The incident occurred inside of a Jersey City home, she said.

Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

