Jersey City Man, 50, ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has identified the man killed in a collision between his Yamaha motorcycle and a car Friday afternoon in Jersey City.

Reginald Jackson, 50, of Jersey City, was riding south on Bergen Avenue around 2 p.m. when he somehow collided with a Honda Accord traveling north on Bergen Avenue. The vehicles crashed near Morton Place.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Accord stayed at the scene.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here .

Tips will remain confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.