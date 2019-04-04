Contact Us
Jersey City Man, 36, Killed In Newark Crash

A motorist died after a collision with a tractor-trailer in Newark Wednesday afternoon, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jason Mullins, a 36-year-old from Jersey City, was traveling west on Raymond Boulevard near Chapel St. around 2:10 p.m. in a Chevy Trax when the crash occurred.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene.

The accident occurred not far from a junction of major roadways including Rt. 1&9 and the Turnpike.

