Jersey City Hit-Run Driver Arrested In Crash That Seriously Injured Teen Bicyclist: Prosecutor

A Jersey City man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left an 18-year-old bicyclist seriously injured, authorities announced.

Marvin Lara, 39, was behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 when he struck the bicycle -- occupied by two people -- on Summit and Jewitt avenues on Jan. 8 around 8:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The 17-year-old bicycle operator and his 18-year-old passenger were both transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment, with the 18-year- old victim suffering a serious injury to his lower body.

Lara fled the scene and surrendered to detectives with the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit on Thursday, Jan. 20, Suarez said.

He was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, and causing serious bodily injury in a collision while being unlicensed. Lara was also issued motor vehicle summonses for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Unlicensed Driving, and Failure to Report a Motor Vehicle Accident.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Feb. 28, 2022.

