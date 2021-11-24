Jersey City ‘Family Friend’ Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl

A 38-year-old Jersey City man was arrested Tuesday morning on accusations that he sexually assaulted a girl in October 2020 when she was 13, authorities said.

Percell Mallard was taken into custody by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Nov. 18, members of the SVU were notified by the Jersey City Police Department of the alleged sexual assaults that began in October 2020 at a Jersey City home, Suarez said.

Mallard knew the victim as a friend of the family.

He was taken to the Hudson County Jail in Kearny pending his first appearance in court.

