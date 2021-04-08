Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Jersey City Corner Store Employee Sexually Assaulted Teen Customer, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Amaury Deleon Cabrera
Amaury Deleon Cabrera Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 21-year-old Jersey City man was arrested for sexually assaulting a teen girl, authorities said.

Amaury Deleon Cabrera met the 15-year-old girl when she came by the Bergen-Lafayette shop where he worked, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The two then went to Berry Lane Park on multiple occasions where the assaults occurred, Suarez said.

Deleon Cabrera was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact. 

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

