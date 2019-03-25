Jeep T-Boned By FedEx Truck In Ridgewood Rolls, Lands On Its Wheels

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
The driver was taken to The Valley Hospital with a hand injury following the collision at the intersection of Grove Street and South Van Dien Avenue in Ridgewood around 2:30 p.m. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Jeep remained true to its brand when it landed on its wheels after being T-boned Monday afternoon by a FedEx truck in Ridgewood.

Her Jeep has a damaged windshield, broken mirror, blown tire and several dents and scratches.

The fender of the FedEx truck was slightly damaged.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded.

The Jeep was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

