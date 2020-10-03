Jeep Knocked Onto Divider In Fair Lawn Crash

A traffic light came down and a Jeep ended up on the median in a Saturday afternoon crash in Fair Lawn.

One of the drivers was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a traumatic injury after the Jeep collided with a sedan at the corner of 30th Street and Broadway shortly before 6 p.m., witnesses said.

Borough police, firefighters and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

Traffic was diverted from the scene, jamming area streets.

The crash toppled a traffic light on Broadway at 30th Street in Fair Lawn. Jen Haber for DAILY VOICE

Broadway & 30th Street, Fair Lawn Jen Haber for DAILY VOICE

