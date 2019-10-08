Jeep Crashes Into Cliffside Park 7-Eleven, Two Employees Injured

Two employees were treated for minor injuries after a Jeep crashed through the front of a Cliffside Park 7-Eleven.

The 30-year-old driver from Brooklyn "basically drove into a parking spot thinking that she was pressing on the brake when she hit the gas pedal" shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The Jeep went right into the store, taking out the front counter of the Palisade Avenue store.

The employees were taken to HUMC Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Capano said.

No summonses were immediately issued, the captain said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

PHOTOS BELOW: Joe Garcia for DAILY VOICE / PHOTO ABOVE: Courtesy CLIFFSIDE PARK PD

Aftermath.

The Jeep took out the front counter of the Cliffside Park 7-Eleven on Palisade Avenue.

