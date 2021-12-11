Jashyah Moore's NJ Mom Arrested For Abuse, Kids Removed By DCF: Prosecutor

The mom of New Jersey teen Jashyah Moore who was found after several weeks missing has been charged with abuse and neglect, authorities said.

Jamie Moore, 39, of East Orange, had previously been pleading with the public to help find her daughter, Jashyah, 14, who went missing Oct. 14.

The teen girl was found in New York City on Thursday. On Friday, her mom was charged with two counts of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The endangering charges include allegations of physical abuse and also neglect, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

Moore was arrested Friday morning by detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the East Orange Police Department.

She was lodged in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in the Essex County Central Judicial Processing (CJP) Court.

Moore's daughter and 3-year-old son have been removed from her custody by the NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP).

