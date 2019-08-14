Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Granddaughter In Trouble': Garfield Detectives Save Would-Be Victim From Losing $7,500
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Janitor, 38, Sexually Assaulted Garfield Girl Over Two-Year Span, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Staten
Christopher Staten Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor

A janitor from Paterson repeatedly sexually assaulted a Garfield girl, said authorities who took him into custody.

Garfield police learned that Christopher Staten “engaged in sexual activities with a juvenile under the age of sixteen on numerous occasions over the past two years in Garfield,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

City police notified Musella’s Special Victims Unit, and the subsequent investigation produced his arrest last Friday, the prosecutor said.

Staten, who turned 38 on Wednesday, has remained held since then at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus pending an as-yet unscheduled first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and child endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.