IT'S OVER: Fugitive Sought For Setting HUMC Co-Worker On Fire Found Dead Of Suicide

UPDATE: A contract nurse who fled after authorities said he set a 54-year-old colleague at Hackensack University Medical Center on fire was found dead of suicide in South Jersey, authorities said.

The body of Nicholas Pagano, 31, of West Deptford was found in a wooded area of Waterford Township, in Camden County, a two-hour drive of more than 100 miles from Hackensack, early Tuesday, Feb. 8, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He'd shot himself once in the chest, apparently with a gun that had been stolen from his brother's home, law enforcement sources said.

HUMC employees were notified around 10:30 a.m.

"We have just been informed by officials investigating yesterday's tragic incident at our hospital that the suspect who attacked our team member has been located and is deceased," President & Chief Hospital Executive Mark D. Sparta wrote. "Please continue to keep our team member and her family in your thoughts and prayers."

Musella had warned on Monday that Pagano "should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public" following the attack.

Musella released a driver's license photo of Pagano, along with a photo of his Jeep.

Pagano, who recently lived in Hammonton and began working at the hospital last November, was wanted on attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Authorities said he burned a 54-year-old patient care technician's upper body and lower face with what might have been a culinary torch before smashing her in the head with the plumber's wrench during an argument in a break around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

He then fled in the Jeep, authorities said, adding that there were no witnesses in the lounge and no known motive.

The victim suffered third-degree burns on her upper body and hands, as well as a head wound that required stitches, Musella said.

She was transferred to a burn center, where she was reported in critical but stable condition, after being treated in the HUMC emergency room.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” Hackensack University Medical Center said in a statement.

Contracted traveling nurses go to medical centers to assist during staffing shortages, according to the hospital. The vendor that supplies them is responsible for conducting background checks, drug screening and license review, HUMC said.

Musella thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, police from Hackensack, West Deptford, Hammonton, Waterford, Winslow Township, the State Park Police of New Jersey and the Gloucester, Camden and Atlantic county prosecutor's offices.

******

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities turned to the public for help finding a traveling nurse wanted for setting a 54-year-old patient care technician at Hackensack University Medical Center on fire and hitting her in the head with a wrench.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Pagano and/or his vehicle is asked to contact Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.

Prosecutor's detectives were being assisted by Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

