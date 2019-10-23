'It's A Tragedy': Former Mahwah Councilman, 52, Dies Of Injuries In Ladder Fall

UPDATE: A Mahwah attorney who fell 15 or so feet from a ladder while painting and repairing his grandmother's home two weeks earlier died of his injuries Tuesday, friends said.

Alan Kidd, a 52-year-old former township councilman, "cared deeply about Mahwah and its residents," Mayor John Roth said Wednesday. "It's a tragedy."

Kidd was working on the house when the mishap occurred on a busy stretch of Franklin Turnpike near Stephens Lane on Oct. 8.

A companion at the scene told police they both were "doing painting and repairs to the second level of the two-story home from ladders," Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said at the time. "Although he was not in visual contact, he heard a loud noise.

"Upon investigating he discovered the victim on the ground as well as the ladder that the victim had been on nearby."

Mahwah EMS and paramedics arrived and took over medical care, the chief said.

Kidd was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by ambulance after an initial standby call for a medical chopper was cancelled. He remained in intensive care in critical condition, Roth said.

