Irvington Man Charged In Fatal Shooting

Paul Milo
Matthew Beckley
Matthew Beckley Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

An Irvington man has been arrested for gunning down another city resident a week ago, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Matthew Beckley, 26, has been charged with murder and illegal possession of a weapon. He was being held at the Essex County jail in Newark.

Authorities say Beckley gunned down 34-year-old Gregory Wright June 19 in the 100 block of Maple Avenue in Irvington. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark at 9:24 p.m., about a half-hour after he was shot.

Anyone with information about Wright's death is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

