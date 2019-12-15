Investigators Probe Paterson Pilot’s Death At Texas Air Force Training Base

Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old airman from Paterson at a Texas Air Force flight school.

The body of Airman 1st Class Jerry Nolasco-Peralta was found in his dormitory at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, on Monday, authorities said. They didn’t disclose the cause or manner of death.

Nolasco-Peralta, who more recently lived in Oradell, was a financial management technician with the 47th Comptroller Squadron, officials said.

He joined the force in February, underwent basic training in San Antonio, then received specialty training in Mississippi before being stationed at Laughlin in August, they said.

"Only knew Jerry Nolasco-Peralta for 9 weeks," wrote fellow Airman Dillion Binion, "but if you’ve ever been through BMT you know how long that 9 weeks last. What a funny man to be around and always looked at the glass half full."

Nolasco-Peralta is survived by his mother, stepfather, brother and grandmother, according to the Laughlin Air Force Base’s death announcement.

“This loss weighs heavy on every member of our Laughlin family,” said Col. Lee Gentile, the 47th Flying Training Wing commander at Laughlin. “Our deepest condolences are with the family, friends and co-workers of our beloved member.

“As we work through this tragedy, our focus is on ensuring our leaders take a moment to personally engage their Airmen and uplift one another during this difficult time.”

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office were investigating.

