Intruder Who Entered Wayne Hills High School Was Former Student, Police Say

UPDATE: "The Wayne Police Department, with assistance from the public and media, have located and identified the individual who entered Wayne Hills High School at dismissal today," police Detective Capt. Dan Daly said shortly before 11 p.m Friday.

"The individual was determined to be a former student of the school. This event is still under investigation, but it does not appear at this time that there was any threat posed to the school community. Thank you."

******

Authorities turned to the public for help identifying an intruder who entered Wayne Hills High School at dismissal.

The stranger left the building after a short period without raising suspicions, police said.

"While there is no information to believe there is any threat to the student body at this time, the Wayne Police Dept. is working with the Wayne Board of Education to identify this person and establish the reason for his presence at the school," Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Wayne police immediately at (973) 694-0600 .

