INTERVIEW: Cleanup In Aisle 40 After Lodi Plumber's SUV Crashes Through Bowling Alley Wall

Jerry DeMarco
Comin' through.... Photo Credit: COURTESY: John Wyman for DAILY VOICE
Wyman was OK. The side of the building? Not so much. Photo Credit: COURTESY: John Wyman for DAILY VOICE

John Wyman only wanted to move his SUV so his other car could fit in the packed Lodi Lanes parking lot on Wednesday. Then, suddenly -- kaboom!

Wyman couldn’t find a spot at the Terhune Avenue bowling center after getting out of work.

Then he spotted his 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, which had wife had driven there.

It was taking up two spots.

“She was inside bowling,” said Wyman, a 33-year-old plumber and drain cleaner. “So I got out of my [2019 Honda Pilot] to move the Mountaineer up a bit.

“It gave me a hard time [starting] at first,” Wyman told Daily Voice. “Then I put it in drive and the thing accelerated."

“I was holding the brake, but the acceleration got stronger until it hit the building,” Wyman said. “I slammed it into park and it was still idling really high.”

Although a bit shaken up, Wyman walked away unscathed.

The same couldn’t be said for the side of the building, or a portion of Lane 40.

After a quick peek outside, some bowlers returned to their games – eventually including Wyman’s wife.

The Mountaineer, meanwhile, was towed.

Was it totaled? Wyman doesn’t care.

“I’m going to junk it no matter what,” he said. “And I’ll never buy a used car again.”

ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy JOHN WYMAN for Daily Voice.

