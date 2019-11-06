Contact Us
Infant, 1, Struck By Car In Fort Lee

Jerry DeMarco
Main Street and Gerome Avenue
Main Street and Gerome Avenue Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 1-year-old girl was hospitalized with a head injury Wednesday morning after a vehicle knocked her from her stroller in Fort Lee.

“Sun glare is one of the possible factors” in the 7:37 a.m. crash on Main Street at Gerome Avenue, police Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

A mother was pushing her daughter when a 2018 Honda Civic driven by a 48-year-old Edgewater man hit the stroller, knocking it over, Mirkovic said.

Any possible charges or summonses were pending the results of an investigation by the Fort Lee Police Department Traffic Bureau, he said.

The investigation closed Main Street between Center and Lemoine avenues for about an hour.

