Indictment: Clifton Man Threatened Paterson Police Chief Over Race, Religion

UPDATE: Paterson’s first Muslim police chief wasn’t in the job long when authorities said he became the target of threatening texts from a Clifton man because of his race, religion and nationality.

A grand jury in Paterson returned a terroristic threats indictment against Stefan Keco, 29, who’s been held in the Passaic County Jail since city detectives arrested and charged him more than a year ago with threatening Police Chief Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora.

Baycora had been sworn to the position only a few weeks before receiving the threats, authorities said.

Keco sent the texts to the chief “with the purpose to intimidate him," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

The threats “caused a disruption to the day-to-day operations of the police department,” Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale said. “He also made threats towards City Hall, causing the police department to institute security measures for both facilities.”

"Our new police chief has a very demanding job and the last thing he needs is his life threatened,” Mayor Andre Sayegh added.

The FBI, Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation.

The grand jury indicted Keco on two counts of making terroristic threats.

An arraignment on the indictment was scheduled for March 22 before Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.