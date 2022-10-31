Incident At Horror Expo 'Chiller Theatre' Draws Massive Police Presence To Parsippany Hilton

A "criminal matter" that drew a major police presence to horror expo Chiller Theatre held over the weekend at a North Jersey hotel is under investigation.

Organizers said only that they were seeking witnesses of the incident that happened at the autograph-signing at the Hilton Parsippany Sunday, Oct. 30.

Reports circulating on Twitter indicate someone was stabbed, however, those reports could not immediately be confirmed.

The incident was being investigated by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, which did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

"We appreciate the concern of those asking about the status of our friend and colleague affected, but please understand he has a family and it is not for us to discuss anything regarding his health," the social media post reads.

Freelance journalist James Patterson tells NJ Advance Media he was speaking with horror legend Boris Karloff's daughter when he heard commotion coming from a signing room. Guests were directed toward a back exit and the hotel lobby was cordoned off with police tape, he told the outlet. Patterson reported dozens of police cars and an ambulance.

No further information was immediately available.

