IN COLD BLOOD: Fairview Man Shot Dead In Basement Apartment, Gunman Sought

Police were looking for the gunman who shot a man dead in the basement of a Fairview duplex Saturday night.

In an odd twist, a companion who'd been in the bathroom hopped a bus from the Fourth Street apartment to West New York, where he ran into police headquarters to report the killing, authorities told Daily Voice.

A responding ALS unit pronounced the 30-something Hispanic victim dead of a gunshot wound to the head, they said.

Detectives secured surveillance video from nearby.

"Apparently, some people went there to conduct some business," leading to the shooting, a law enforcement official said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was investigating. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

