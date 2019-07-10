Imprisoned Hackensack Child Molester Charged With Stalking

A sex offender from Hackensack serving time in state prison for repeatedly molesting a local girl was charged with stalking, records show.

In doing so, Favio F. Maldonado violated a no-contact order, according to county records.

Maldonado, a 35-year-old former customer service representative, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of nearly seven years in July 2018 for molesting the victim over the course of more than a year, beginning when she was nine. The Honduran native was arrested following an investigation that began when the girl told authorities in 2014 that he'd touched her over and under her clothing several times with his hand and penis.

Maldonado was being held in the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center for sex offenders in Avenel.

With credit for time served , he was due to become eligible for parole in July 2021.

