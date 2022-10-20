Immigrant Living In NJ Facing Deportation For Sexual Abuse Of Minor: US Marshals

A citizen of Costa Rica who had been wanted for the sexual abuse of a minor was in ICE custody awaiting deportation after his New Jersey capture, authorities said.

Felix Montero-Molina, 56, was captured by US Marshals agents on 5th Street in Raritan on Thursday, Oct. 13 around 7:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the agency said.

Montero-Molina had been wanted by authorities in Costa Rica since 2019 in connection for the incident, which happened there, US Marshals said. Turns out, he'd been living in Raritan, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.