'I'm The Best Drunk Driver Ever:' Says Woman Accused Of Killing PA Troopers, Pedestrian On I-95

Twitter users are slamming the 21-year-old woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 on Monday, March 21, after a tweet about her alleged drunk driving skills surfaced.

“If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever,” Jayana Tanae Webb, says in a Jan. 15 tweet.

Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the speeding car that struck and killed Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, near southbound milepost 18 just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The troopers were trying to help Oliveras, who was walking on the highway, into their patrol car when all three were thrown into the northbound lanes, police said.

Webb was charged with DUI and third-degree murder, among other offenses, and was being held without bail as of Wednesday, March 23, authorities said.

A full list of the charges against Webb can be found here.

Meanwhile, comments flooded her Twitter page, with some even calling it a "poorly aged tweet."

A tweet from another account believed to be Webb's, says "Why the cop pull me & he say im doing 110 ina 50."

That tweet was sent close to 1 a.m. on Monday, March 21, which is around the time authorities say the deadly incident happened.

She was let go when the troopers received an emergency call about a pedestrian walking on the highway, several reports say.

Webb's preliminary hearing is set for April 5.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says his "office will now seek to ensure this defendant is held accountable for her alleged actions that resulted in this senseless loss of life.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.