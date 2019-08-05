Illegal Paterson Pop-Up Soccer-Watching Bash Crashed: Booze, Cash Seized

Paterson police crashed an illegal soccer-watching party over the weekend, seizing 181 bottles of beer, six bottles of hard liquor and $1,650 in alleged proceeds from its Garfield operator, authorities said.

Several complaints brought police to the 21st Avenue space, where customers were being charged admission, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Authorities closed down the makeshift business for safety reasons, including there being no certificate of occupancy for what is an illegal structure, Speziale said.

They also issued summons to Carlos Sanchez, 19, of Harding Court in Garfield, for selling alcohol without a liquor license and operating an establishment without an entertainment license while charging admission.

City officials were expected to follow up with additional summonses and inspections, Speziale said.

