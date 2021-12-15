'If You Shoot Someone In The Head, Will They Die Instantly?' NJ Wife Asked Internet: Report

“If you shoot someone in the head, will they die instantly?”

That is apparently what 73-year-old Michele Linzalone asked her phone 22 minutes before calling 911 to report the shooting death of her sick husband on Monday, NJ Advance Media reported.

The Middletown woman was charged with murder in the incident that left Rocky V. Linzalone, 74, dead in the couple's Borden Road home.

She also reportedly ran searches on gunshot wounds and ammo shortly before the incident, and researched types of ammunition as early as Nov. 18, NJ.com says, quoting a detective's affidavit.

Linzalone called 9-1-1 about 10:13 a.m. Monday to report the "accidental shooting of her husband," the prosecutor's office said.

She was charged with first-degree murder and a weapons offense, and was being held in the Monmouth County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to read the full NJ Advance Media story.

