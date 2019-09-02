If At First You Don't Succeed: Accused Hackensack Ex-Con Caught Stealing Cognac, Bogota PD Says

An ex-con from Hackensack who fled after failing to shoplift a bottle of cognac from one Bogota liquor store was caught after he snatched two bottles from another -- and then tried identifying himself as his brother, authorities said.

The thing is: Alec "A.P." Parker, 33, is no stranger to police. He has an extensive adult criminal record that began when he turned 18 fifteen years ago.

Parker's rap sheet includes aggravated assaults, some on police, as well as robberies and weapons offenses for which he's served state prison time.

He was paroled last December after serving nearly 18 months in state prison after barricading himself in a Hackensack garden apartment in 2017 -- threatening to stab himself and begging to be shot by police -- before his mother helped coax him out.

SEE: Barricaded Hackensack Ex-Con Coaxed Out By Mom

This time, an attendant at S.M. Wine & Liquors on Palisade Avenue chased off Alec W. Parker, 33, Sunday night after recognizing him from another shoplifting two weeks ago, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

This time, he tried taking a bottle of Hennessey, Cole said.

While the attendant was calling police, Parker moved three blocks down to the Sante Fe Liquor Store on West Main Street, where he swiped two bottles of Hennessy and fled, the sergeant said.

That attendant also called police, who found Parker two blocks away, booze in hand, he said.

Parker "provided several false names, one being his own brother," Cole said.

Bogota police charged him with four counts of hindering and two of shoplifting and sent him to the Bergen County Jail on an outstanding warrant for not paying $849 to the court. He remained held there Monday pending a detention hearing.

Meanwhile, Teaneck police were investigating Parker for similar thefts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.