ICE Puts Hold On Landscaper Jailed For Sexually Assaulting Cliffside Park Pre-Teen

ICE has issued a detainer on a Guatemalan national charged with the statutory rape of a Cliffside Park pre-teen.

Fairview police received the tip that led to the arrest two weeks ago of Ervin Figueroa-Osuna, a 20-year-old landscaper who lives in the Cumberland County town of Bridgeton, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit learned that Figueroa-Osuna “engaged in multiple acts of sexual penetration with the child over the course of four weeks,” the prosecutor said.

Anyone under the age of 16 is deemed incapable of consenting to sex, under state law. Anyone under 13 is the victim of aggravated sexual assault.

Federal authorities issued the detainer less than 24 hours after Figueroa-Osuna was taken into custody, records show.

He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

