ICE: Accused WNY Gunman In Cliffside Park Shooting May Be In US Illegally

Federal authorities slapped a detainer on a West New York resident accused of shooting a man in the back in Cliffside Park two weeks ago.

Josue Orellana, 18, was brought Thursday to the Bergen County Jail following extradition proceedings in Pennsylvania, where he was captured on Sept. 11 by a strike force led by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The Salvadoran national is charged with attempted murder and a pair of weapons counts.

The day after his arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on Orellana, which asks that he remain in custody until his case is completed or federal agents take custody of him for a deportation hearing.

ICE places detainers -- otherwise known as "immigration holds" -- on immigrants believed to be illegally living in the U.S. Federal immigration judges determine whether they'll be deported.

Sometimes the federal government waits for a convicted defendant to serve out his or her term before a hearing is held in U.S. District Court. Other times deportation proceedings will begin earlier.Some sheriffs in New Jersey recently began ignoring federal detainer requests.

New Jersey Attorney Gurbir S. Grewal took it a step further last November, ordering county sheriffs to ignore ICE detainers if a local judge orders the release of a suspected illegal immigrant who’s been charged with a crime.

Grewal also prohibited police and jail operators from holding a detainee arrested for a minor crime “past the time he or she would otherwise be released from custody simply because ICE has submitted an immigration detainer.”

Given the severity of the crime in this case, judges are likely to order that Orellana remain held.

Authorities nabbed him in an apartment above a tattoo parlor in a Bucks County strip mall a little over seven miles outside Trenton and 82 miles from Cliffside Park, authorities said.

Investigators executed two search warrants, one at the apartment in Levittown, PA and the other assisted by a Hudson County SWAT team at Orellana's 56th Street home off Hudson Avenue, authorities said.

Orellana was captured at a mixed-use strip mall in Bucks County, PA.

Orellana was with at least a half-dozen other members of a gang who chased a 24-year-old ex-con, apparently in a dispute over drugs the night of Aug. 22, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

The chase went east on Walker Street and then through a Third Street alley to Second Street, where the victim was struck by a small-caliber bullet that went right through his shoulder, authorities said.

The victim -- who was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center before being released -- had turned onto Walker Street from Anderson Avenue with a fellow felon when the gang began to chase them, according to a police report.

Investigators collected surveillance video to help identify those involved, all of whom they said appeared to be in their mid-teens to early 20s.

Investigators executed two search warrants early Wednesday -- one in Pennsylvania and the other assisted by the Bergen and Hudson county SWAT teams at Orellana's 56th Street home off Hudson Avenue, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella thanked the Cliffside Park, Fairview, West New York and Bristol Township police departments, the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.

The chase went east on Walker Street and then through a Third Street alley to Second Street, where the victim was struck by a small-caliber bullet that went right through his shoulder, authorities said.

IMAGES: GoogleMaps

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.