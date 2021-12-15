'I Killed My Mother In Law,' NJ Man Tells Dispatchers In Murder Case: Prosecutor

A 58-year-old man was charged with murder in the killing of his 84-year-old mother-in-law in Nutley, authorities announced.

James Pica, 58, called 911 and told dispatchers he killed the woman on Tuesday evening, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Strumolo said.

Barbara Ann Bezzone was found lying on the floor unresponsive with severe injuries when police responded to 73 Prospect St., around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night,

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m., and Pica was arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

