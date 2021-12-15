Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: FDU Sheltered In Place Following Incident
DV Pilot Police & Fire

'I Killed My Mother In Law,' NJ Man Tells Dispatchers In Murder Case: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
James Pica
James Pica Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Google Maps

A 58-year-old man was charged with murder in the killing of his 84-year-old mother-in-law in Nutley, authorities announced.

James Pica, 58, called 911 and told dispatchers he killed the woman on Tuesday evening, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Strumolo said.

Barbara Ann Bezzone was found lying on the floor unresponsive with severe injuries when police responded to 73 Prospect St., around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night, 

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m., and Pica was arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.