Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Guardsman Charged With Raping, Robbing Woman At Hudson County Hotel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hustler Busted 44 Times For Preying On Unsuspecting Newark Airport Travelers Goes To Jail

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Newark Liberty International Airport
Newark Liberty International Airport Photo Credit: @EWRAirport (Twitter)

A city judge sent a chronic "hack hustler" who’s been busted 44 times for illegally offering rides to travelers at Newark Airport to jail for 120 days.

Mahmoud Yasin, 62, pleaded guilty to illegally soliciting transportation and criminal trespass in connection with six separate arrests by Port Authority police before Municipal Court Judge Marvin Adames sentenced him.

“This is as a result of PAPD Newark Liberty International Airport Command’s efforts working with Essex County Prosecutor’s Office to increase the penalty for persistent hack hustlers at the airport,” Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Officers with Newark Liberty International Command have busted Yasin 44 times for preying on unsuspecting travelers dating back to July 19, 2007, Rodrigues said.

It’s not the last time Yasin will be in court, either.

Port Authority EWR Command members arrested him this past Sunday for doing it again. That case is pending.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey urges travelers to never accept a ride they didn't already arrange -- be it a cab, Uber, car service, whatever -- with no exceptions.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.