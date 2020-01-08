Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Hunterdon Prosecutor: Bergen County Couple Caught With 422 Xanax Pills, Marijuana

Hunterdon Prosecutor: Bergen County Couple Caught With 422 Xanax Pills, Marijuana

Valerie Musson
Clinton Township Police (stock photo)
Clinton Township Police (stock photo) Photo Credit: Clinton Township Police Department Facebook

Two Bergen County residents were caught with more than 400 Xanax pills and marijuana in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

Daniel Weber, 35, of Westwood and Jessica Lodge, 36, of Paramus were arrested on Monday following an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force and Clinton Township Police Department.

Weber had 422 Xanax pills and Lodge had less than 50 grams of marijuana, authorities said.

Details surrounding the bust weren't immediately released by the prosecutor's office.

Both were charged with various drug counts and released pending an appearance in Hunterdon County Superior Court.

