Hunterdon Prosecutor: Bergen County Couple Caught With 422 Xanax Pills, Marijuana

Two Bergen County residents were caught with more than 400 Xanax pills and marijuana in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

Daniel Weber, 35, of Westwood and Jessica Lodge, 36, of Paramus were arrested on Monday following an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force and Clinton Township Police Department.

Weber had 422 Xanax pills and Lodge had less than 50 grams of marijuana, authorities said.

Details surrounding the bust weren't immediately released by the prosecutor's office.

Both were charged with various drug counts and released pending an appearance in Hunterdon County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.