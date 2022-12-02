Hunterdon County Pair Found With 9 Guns, Thousands In Meth, LSD, Shrooms During K9 Raid: NJSP

Two accused Hunterdon County narcotics dealers were slapped with drug and weapons charges after a two-month investigation led to the discovery of nine firearms and thousands in meth, LSD, and other drugs, state police said.

Bradley Walsh, 50, and Kathleen Grabowski, 47, of Union Township, were identified as suspected narcotics dealers following an investigation launched in October by the Strategic Investigations Unit-North, New Jersey State Police said Wednesday.

A search warrant carried out on their home and vehicle by the prosecutor's office and state police K9 Unit on Tuesday, Nov. 22 allegedly turned up five rifles, four handguns, $1,450 worth of methamphetamine, $6,000 worth of marijuana, $600 worth of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) gel tabs, $500 worth of psilocybin mushrooms, and more than $890 cash.

Walsh and Grabowski were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense, possession of an imitation firearm during a drug offense, and other drug and weapons possession charges.

Both were being held in the Warren County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

The case is being handled by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

