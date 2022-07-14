Hunterdon County Man Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old: Prosecutor

A Hunterdon County man was charged after sexually assaulting a 13-year-old, authorities said.

Wayne S. Stangil Jr., of Ringoes, was charged with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment on Friday, July 8, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a press release on Thursday, July 14.

Stangil, 23, is accused of engaging in criminal sexual contact with the 13-year-old victim, who was allegedly known to him previously, Robeson said.

Additional details were not released.

Assisting agencies include the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Lambertville City Police Department.

