Hunterdon County Man Killed As SUV Veers Across Rt. 78, Goes Up In Flames: State Police

A Hunterdon County man was killed after he veered across both sides of Rt. 78 in an SUV that then went up in flames, state police said.

The crash occurred just before 6:05 a.m. in both sides of Rt. 78 near milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury on Friday, Oct. 7, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

Anthony W. Guglielmo, 77, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Trax east on the on-ramp from CR 523 to Rt. 78 east when he ran off the left side, entered the right shoulder of Rt. 78, re-entered the on-ramp and hit the back of a Mercedes-Benz, Marchan said.

Guglielmo then continued east, heading off the left side of the road through the center grass median across all westbound lanes and down the grass embankment off the right side of Rt. 78 west before the Chevrolet became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Guglielmo, of Flemington, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Marchan said.

Meanwhile, eastbound drivers were experiencing delays of up to nearly two hours west of exit 15 in Union Township to east of exit 24 in Tewksbury Township as the crash was investigated, DailyVoice.com reported.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

