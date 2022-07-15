Hunterdon County Man Gets Decade-Long Sentence For Child Sex Assault: Prosecutor

A Hunterdon County man who pled guilty to sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to a decade in prison, authorities said.

Jose E. Vasquez, 26, of Whitehouse Station, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison by New Jersey Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski on Friday, July 15, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

Vasquez pled guilty to second-degree sexual assault in January and admitted in court to having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13, Robeson said.

Vasquez’s must serve at least 8.5 years of his sentence before parole eligibility as per the No Early Release Act.

Upon his release, Vasquez must register as a sex offender and is subject to lifelong parole supervision.

The investigation was conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Readington Township Police Department.

