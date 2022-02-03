Hunterdon County Development Evacuated As Construction Equipment Hits Gas Line (PHOTOS)

A Hunterdon County development was evacuated after a natural gas line was struck by construction equipment Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Township of Clinton Division of Fire confirmed the struck line behind a multi-family home on Greenbriar Lane in the Beaver Brook development just before 12:45 p.m., the department said.

Additional crews arrived at the scene to place lines in service until utilities were shut off, authorities said.

The local area was evacuated, and South Branch Emergency Services evaluated one resident at the scene.

The area was cleared just before 4:40 p.m., the fire department said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

