Hunterdon County Camp Counselor From PA Sexually Assaulted 3 Campers, Prosecutor Says

A Pennsylvania man working as a camp counselor in Hunterdon County was charged for sexually assaulting three campers, authorities said.

Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, was charged with three counts each of sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a release on Thursday, August 18.

Daranijo is accused of sexually assaulting three children while working as a counselor at Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township, Robeson said.

Daranijo was being held in the Warren County Jail pending his first court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Jessica Neiber at (908) 788-1129.

