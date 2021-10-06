Human Remains Found In South Jersey Woods

Human remains were found earlier this week in a wooded area in South Jersey, authorities said.

A man stumbled upon the skeletal remains believed to be of a male in the woods at at 187 South Pomona Road in Galloway Township, around 8:40 a.m. Monday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

An autopsy has been completed and the results are pending.

The investigation continues between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit, the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the Galloway Township Police Department.

Anyone with information, regarding serious crimes is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website.

