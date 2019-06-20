Hudson School Bus Aide Says Mom Attacked Her, Hit Child

A 3-year-old child was accidentally hit in the face when a parent boarded a school bus in Bayonne and attacked an aide, the alleged victim told police.

The 28-year-old aide told police the youngster's eyeglasses were knocked off and broken when they hit the floor during the 1 p.m. incident Wednesday at 50th Street and Avenue E.

Additional information couldn't be released Thursday morning because the incident was still under investigation, Lt. Eric Amato said.

No arrests had been made.

