Hudson Prosecutor: Youngsters Home During Drug Bust That Net 3 Kilos Of Coke, Fentanyl

More than 6.6 pounds of cocaine and 95 fentanyl pills were seized from a Hudson County trio, authorities said.

The arrest comes after a month-long investigation and execution of a search warrant at 11A Willow Street and 20 W. 49th Street in Bayonne on June 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Minor children were present in both homes at the time the search warrants were executed, just before 1 a.m., Suarez said.

The following Bayonne residents are facing charges:

Edwin Roman, 36, was charged with two counts of Distribution of CDS in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5; two counts of Conspiracy to Distribute CDS in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5; and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4A(2).

Alexander Mendoza, 37, was charged with was charged with two counts of Distribution of CDS in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5; two counts of Conspiracy to Distribute CDS in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-2 and 35-5; Distribution of CDS Within 500 Feet of Public Property in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-7.1A; Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5; Possession With Intent to Distribute Prescription Legend Drugs in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10A(3); Possession With Intent to Distribute CDS Within 500 Feet of Public Property in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-7.1A; Maintaining a CDS Production Facility in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-4; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4A(2).

Shannette Pasols, 35, was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4A(2)

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Bayonne Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations-Newark, and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit, with the investigation and arrests.

