Hudson Man Sexually Assaulted 2 Boys In Presence Of Other Children: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
West New York Police
West New York Police Photo Credit: West New York Police

A 24-year-old Hudson County man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 4- and 7-year-old boy, in the presence of other children, authorities said.

The state has filed a detention motion for Antonio Yat Pop, whose hearing is scheduled for July 5, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The crimes occurred at a home in West New York on Tuesday, June 28, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City and remanded to the Hudson County Jail. .

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit and West New York Police Department with the investigation and arrest. Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. 

