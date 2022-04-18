Hudson Man Convicted Of One Pool Child Sex Assault But Not The Other, Authorities Say

A 22-year-old man was found guilty by a Hudson County Grand Jury of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy at a public pool, but not guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old on the same day in 2019, authorities announced.

Angel Rosario-Sanchez, of Union City, was found guilty of sex assault and child endangerment charges following a five-day trial on Thursday, April 14, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The verdict was delivered before the Superior Court Judge Nesle A. Rodriguez.

Rosario-Sanchez committed the sex crime on the 8-year-old boy, whom he did not know, while at the Firefighters’ Memorial Pool on Ninth Street in Union City on July 30, 2019, Suarez said.

The jury found Rosario-Sanchez not guilty of similar charges involving a 12-year-old boy on the same day.

Sentencing was scheduled for Friday, July 15, 2022. The Sexual Assault by Contact charge carries a sentence of 5 to 10 years in State Prison and the Endangering the Welfare of a Child charge carries a sentence of 3 to 5 years in State Prison. His sentence is also subject to Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. The State was represented at trial by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Angela Halverson and SVU Assistant Chief Prosecutor Jane Weiner.

