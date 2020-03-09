Hudson County Sheriff's Office Nabs Dozens Of Deadbeat Dads, Warrant Defendants

Nearly 60 people accused of a variety of offenses -- including sex assault, weapons charges and failing to pay child support -- were scooped up in a Hudson County Sheriff’s Office sweep.

Roughly half of the arrests by Sheriff Frank Schillari's department were of accused deadbeat dads who collectively account for $335,000 in unpaid support -- including a Kearny man who owes $81,927 and a Jersey City man who owes $58,699, records show.Nearly three dozen others had been charged with burglary, theft and drug crimes.Although most are from Jersey City, some were picked off in Clifton, East Orange, Fairview, Willingboro, Middlesex, Paterson, Piscataway and Mt. Kisco, NY.

Criminal Sexual Contact

Calvion Shepherd, 33, of NY

Theft

Theresa Campbell, 50, of Jersey City

Paris Paraskeva, 32, of Clifton

Khalil Servance, 39, of Jersey City

Nyjon Delbrey, 19, of Jersey City

Chris Costello, 27, of Paterson

Akeem Williamson, 28, of Jersey City

Harold Molloy, 39, of Jersey City

Luis Garcia, 48, of Jersey City

Issaiah Charles, 24, of Jersey City

Wellington Rodriguez, 21, of Jersey City

Quamaine Brunson, 23, of Jersey City

Charisse Fields, 33, of Jersey City

Jahlil Branch, 18, of East Orange

Weapons

Aliq Powers, 19, of Jersey City

Tiffany Felder, 33, of Jersey City

Burglary

Marcus Williams, 34, of Jersey City

Michael Howley, 35, homeless

Laquan Borders, 31, of Bayonne

Rosa Belber, 32, of Bayonne

Alexander Amaral, 25, of New York

Rashawn Simmons, 32, of Jersey City

Candida Aguila, 44, of Jersey City

Tywaun Thomas, 36, of Jersey City

Damacio Ruis, 35, of Brooklyn, NY

Felix Marquez, 38, of Union City

Karl Ocasio, 32, of Paterson

Takey Goodwon, 44, of Middlesex

Aggravated Assault

Hermas Flores, 29, of Union City

Wilbert Rodriguez, 39, of Mt. Kisco, NY

Second DWI Violation

Jonathan Lojano, 28, of North Bergen

Non-Support

Hermas Flores, 29, of Union City, for $16,016

Randolph Evans, 45, of West Orange, for $12,525

Arrie Bachelor, 53, of Piscataway, for $2,023

Elkin Mina-Verbal, 33, of Roselle Park, for $15,658

Wilber Ruiz, 34, of Union City, for $7,366

Steven Rutzler, 45, of Kearny, for $81,927

Edward Rios, 25, of Bayonne, for $2,339

Jonathan Cordova, 32, of Kearny, for $4,397

Jairo Navas, 38, of North Bergen, for $10,542

Arsenio Mercado, 35, of Jersey City, for $27,732

Andrea White, 50, of Wayne, for $5,060

Macario Rivas, 37, of Fairview, for $1,641

Ladonte Darby, 19, of Jersey City, for $1,520

Christopher Rogers, 36, of Bayonne, for $1,236

Tyrone Reynolds, 36, of Colonia, for $2,218

James Chambers, 57, of Cinnaminson, for $19,808

Erick Rojas, 35, of Jersey City, for $3,014

Carlos Majano, 31, of West New York, for $5,219

Raheem Gadsden, 38, of Jersey City, for $14,486

Roderick Atkins, 41, of Jersey City, for $12,536

Eduardo Hernandez, 25, of North Bergen, for $3,486

Peter Adams, 54, of Jersey City, for $58,699

Oscar Canales, 43, of Union City, for $24,366

Jose Batista, 50, of Allentown, for $1,119

Gabriel Malave, 49, of Jersey City

Kaasim Charles, 26, of Bayonne

Desirie Zapata, 18, of Willingboro

Fugitive From Justice

Sharbell Azouki, 41, of Bronx, NY – wanted out of Florida

