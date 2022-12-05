Contact Us
Hudson County Man Shared Child Porn Video: Police

Cecilia Levine
Douglas Curdgele.
Douglas Curdgele. Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A Hudson County man has been arrested on accusations he disseminated a video depicting children engaging in sex acts, authorities said.

Douglas Curdgele, 27, of Secaucus, both viewed and shared the video, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

He was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2 at his home, Miller said.

“The Secaucus Police Department will take part in any initiative that will protect children from being victimized,” Chief Dennis Miller said. The Secaucus Police Department will work tirelessly with our County and State law enforcement counterparts to hunt child predators and bring them to justice. I am extremely proud of the work my detective put forth.”

Curdgele was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

