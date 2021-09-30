Hudson County Man Sexually Assaulted Girl Between Ages 6,9: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old Hudson County man was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl while she was between the ages of 6 and 9, authorities said.

Charles D. Rodriguez, of Union City, was arrested on Sept. 29, on charges of sex assault and child endangerment, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City just before 7 p.m. without incident.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

