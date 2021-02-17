Hudson Corrections Officer Accused Of Shooting Lover, Her Friend Dead In Newark

A Hudson County corrections officer is accused of shooting his lover and another woman dead Tuesday night in Newark, authorities said.

Police found Anna Shpilberg, 40, of Randolph suffering a gunshot wound at Edison Place and Bruen Street around 9 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Luiza Shinkarevskaya, 40, of Riverdale, was found suffering the same on the 100 block of Haynes Avenue moments later, they said.

Shinkarevskaya was driving and Shpilberg was a passenger in her car when both were apparently shot by Hudson County corrections officer John Menendez, 24, Ambrose and Stephens said.

Menendez was charged with two counts of murder and weapons offenses, and was believed to have had a romantic relationship with Shpilberg, authorities said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

