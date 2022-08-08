Hospital Marketing Director's 38 Firearms, Loaded Mag Uncovered During Bomb Threat Hoax: PD

A Hudson County hospital's marketing director's stash of 38 firearms and a loaded magazine was uncovered in an unlocked closet during a sweep prompted by a bomb threat last month, authorities said.

Reuven Alonalayoff's trove was at Hudson Regional Hospital was discovered when the bogus threat was called into Hudson Regional Hospital at 3:10 p.m. July 18, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Canines from the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office helped to sniff out eleven 11 handguns, 27 rifles/shotguns, and a Kriss Vector .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine, Miller said. A 14-round high-capacity handgun magazine was also seized.

Alonalayoff was charged with Possession of an Assault Firearm, and two counts of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine. He was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport with assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

