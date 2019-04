The Homicide Unit from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a 46-year-old woman in Jersey City, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said via Twitter Friday.

Investigators responded to 83 Bostwick Ave. Thursday, Suarez said. Suarez did not immediately release additional information about the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

