Homeless Man, 34, Found Dead In Ridgefield

An autopsy was scheduled Saturday to determine what killed a homeless man whose body was found in Ridgefield.

The 34-year-old victim's body was found Friday along the railroad tracks near Linden Avenue beneath the Route 46 bridge, authorities said.

They suspect he may have fallen and hit his head.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit Homicide Squad was investigating along with Ridgefield police. The county Medical Examiner collected the body for the autopsy.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.